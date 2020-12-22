Finally, A 100% Natural Ingredient Lip Balm With Buttery-Smooth Glide And Up To 8-Hours Of Hydration!

Softlips® Naturals Lip Balm is built on a technology-based system that provides up to 8-hours of hydration, plus 100% natural ingredients to take care of different needs for your lips. Each Softlips® Naturals lip balm is formulated with a special blend of nourishing plant-based oils (Sacha Inchi oil, Argan oil, and Green Tea oil), with a plant based film former derived from Tung (China wood) and Rapeseed Oils for extended moisturization. These ingredients incorporate antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and emollient properties for naturally healthy, soft and beautiful looking lips. Available in 3 amazing Softlips® Naturals variants, each a honey mint flavor!

Softlips® Naturals made with Avocado oil (for intense hydration) contains Oleic Acid to help increase the absorption of oils into the skin for increased moisturization.

Softlips® Naturals made with Manuka honey (for ultra-nourishment) contains flavonoids and phenols for antioxidant activity to help soothe and restore damaged skin. Manuka honey functions as a humectant to draw moisture into the skin from the atmosphere.

Softlips® Naturals made with Hemp seed oil (for extra soothing) contains Linoleic Acid to help promote the skin barrier function of your dry lips. In addition, Hemp seed oil is high in Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps soothe the lips.

The superior moisturizing performance of Softlips® Naturals Lip Balms was demonstrated during a quantitative moisturization study.³ When compared to top lip balm products, the moisturization effect of Softlips® Naturals Lip Balms was consistently high and lasted up to 8 hours. "The results support Softlips® Naturals Lip Balms provides consumers with hydration and a smoother experience!" said Meryl Reis, VP of Research and Development.

Softlips® Naturals Lip Balm is currently available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Wegmans, H-E-B, HyVee and soon at Amazon.com and Kroger.

Find why consumers love Softlips® at https://www.facebook.com/softlips/ at and learn more about Softlips® Naturals Lip Balms at www.softlips.com.

*Notes:

The natural lip balm segment has a +14% compound average growth rate of 14% (2014-2019). Source of info: IRI report, period ending July, 2019 70% of consumers that use Natural Lip Balm expect higher hydration performance. Lip Care qualitative study, August, 2019. Lip Balm moisturization study on file, 2019.

About Rohto Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 in Osaka, Japan as a small family drugstore and it's now the 2nd largest consumer healthcare company in Japan, establishing its position as a world leader in manufacturing and marketing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, skin care, and healthcare products. The Mentholatum Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., launched Rohto® eye drops in the United States in 2001.

About The Mentholatum Company

The Mentholatum Company is a global health and wellness company providing non-prescription pharmaceutical, healthcare, and cosmetic products to consumers worldwide. Its major brands include OXY® Acne Medications, Softlips® Lip Care, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, and Mentholatum®Ointment amongst other brands. More information can be found at www.mentholatum.com.

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company

Related Links

http://www.mentholatum.com

