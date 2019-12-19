Finally, A Turnkey Solution to Develop and Sell Digital Goods

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CWRK") (TSXV andOTCQB: CWRK), which helps brands drive customer attraction, engagement, and retention with branded digital currencies and wallets. Together CurrencyWorks and WAX will provide a turnkey offering for brands to develop, sell and facilitate secondary trading of digital collectible assets, (also known as Non-Fungible Tokens - NFTs) they create across web and mobile application(s) on the WAX blockchain protocol system.

WAX is a convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade physical and virtual items, to anyone in the world using the WAX protocol. CurrencyWorks will act as a vendor partner to launch and develop digital currencies to solve real work problems and create more transactions. CurrencyWorks will generate revenue from developing the branded digital wallets and NFTs as well as facilitate the transactions for digital goods, (NFTs). Also, it is expected that the NFTs will develop a secondary trading market in which case WAX, the digital asset (NFT) customer / Brand and CurrencyWorks will split the secondary transaction trading revenue.

Branded NFTs provide a unique, non-duplicatable solution and are an emerging multi-billion dollar market for digital and real-world collectibles such as designer shoes, tradable stickers, and autographed artwork. Coupled with WAX's consumer-friendly platform designed for the NFT trading economy, this partnership enables brands of all sizes to cultivate new communities of digital traders in order to attract, engage, and retain new customers.

"The most prevalent example of digital asset collectibles in the world is OPSkins which enables the creation and trading of video games virtual items. We are seeing a surging demand for any and all current and future collectibles to be digitized on a blockchain which enables these digital assets to be unique, non-duplicatable and thus hold value," said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

"Offering consumers authentic digital collectibles and branded physical merchandise is exactly what innovative brands need to retain existing customers and attract new ones as well," explained CurrencyWorks President Bruce Elliott. "Our strategic partnership with WAX enables us to quickly evolve our branded offerings from payment and security tokens to also include branded digital assets with unlimited possibilities."

"We're delighted to partner with CurrencyWorks and set the stage for WAX to power innovative new digital collectible assets marketing campaigns for some of the world's most respected brands that are embracing blockchain and looking for innovative ways to engage their audiences," said Malcolm CasSelle, Strategic Advisor to WAX.

