Finally, Diamonds are an Institutional Asset

"Diamonds are a $1.2 trillion natural resource, soon available to investors as a fungible, standardized commodity. This research explores the significance of this new hard asset, as a store of value and uncorrelated hedge," said Cormac Kinney, Founder and CEO of Diamond Standard Co.

A standardized diamond commodity, with regulatory oversight, will lead to broad institutional adoption. As a benchmark, 15% of platinum is held by investors. Standardization enables liquidity: market-determined fix price, financial products, and low transaction friction. Diamond returns are uncorrelated to other assets, an effective hedge in past recessions. Diamond prices are at a multi-year lows, while gold is at a multi-year high. Diamond demand (once commoditized) estimated at $180 -300 billion.

The Diamond Standard commodities will be produced and sold under regulatory supervision of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, with a license pending final issuance. Each commodity contains the same total scarcity of natural diamonds, and trade at one global market price, like gold. A statistically valid sample of all GIA certified diamonds is acquired through transparent bidding on an electronic exchange. Diamond data are public for anyone to verify, and they are sealed inside a plastic coin, along with a wireless encryption chip. Using digital tokens, owners trade the Coin instantly, when held by a custodian. The Diamond Standard Coin is authenticated for each transaction—for proof of asset.

About Diamond Standard Co.

Diamond Standard Co. is the developer and producer of the first diamond commodity—a regulated, fair, fungible, and transparent hard asset, that comes with a digital token for transactions. The company was founded by Cormac Kinney, a quant finance pioneer who previously invented heatmaps, designed more than 100 institutional trading systems, and perfected sentiment analysis for statistical arbitrage. His innovations have been cited in over 4,000 U.S. Patents, and four of his previous startups have been acquired.

