Finally, the College Search and Application Process Is Fun and Accessible With Pointer, a Free Mobile App!

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the majority of high schools moving to virtual learning in the fall, students' access to their college counselors, who already have an average caseload of 500 students per counselor, is all the more limited. Pointer, a free mobile app targeted at high-school students applying to college, fills that gap.

Pointer is a student's personal, mobile, and smart college advocate. Like a sophisticated dating app, Pointer generates a list of colleges best suited to a student on a profoundly personal, social, and academic level.

"It's essentially a Counselor in your pocket," said Jennie Taylor Tucker, Founder and CEO of Get On Pointer, Inc. "We dive deeply into who a student is, what their experiences are, their personality, skills, and desires to identify college communities where a student can thrive academically and socially, and ultimately be encouraged to be their best self."

Pointer gives every student thinking about college a platform to be seen, heard, and supported throughout the complicated search and application process. It makes a daunting experience accessible and engaging.

Once Pointer generates the best-fitting colleges for that particular student, it then carries the student throughout the entire college application process with its robust Action Calendar and motivating alerts to keep their dream of higher-education within reach.

Download Pointer here and follow them on social media at @GetOnPointer.

For more information, visit www.getonpointer.com.

