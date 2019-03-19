Finally...Real Advice to Help Any Business Up-Level Its Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, is providing a free on-demand webinar to discuss findings from the 2019 Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report published by Dimension Data, a global ICT solutions and services provider. The webinar highlights new trends identified in the Dimension Data report, with a focus on areas where organizational alignment is critical for innovation and how improving the employee experience can positively impact the customer journey.

What: Ambition to Execution – Revealing Key Insights from Dimension Data's 2019 Global CX Benchmarking Report

Dimension Data's 2019 Global CX Benchmarking Report reveals a gap between many organizations' customer experience ambitions and their ability to execute. While companies may have a vision for up-leveling their customer experience, many find it difficult to translate plans into reality. Expert panelists from Dimension Data and Genesys will provide practical ways businesses can leverage artificial intelligence and analytics to create experiences that truly connect with their customers.

Who:

Robert Allman , group senior vice president, CX, Dimension Data

, group senior vice president, CX, Dimension Data Gordon Sexton , AI practice manager, Genesys

, AI practice manager, Genesys Conor McGann , vice president of engineering, AI, Genesys

Why: Join this webinar to:

Get guidance to help any organization modernize the delivery of their customer experience at a scale and pace that suits their needs.

Discuss how to utilize the employee experience and workforce optimization to build meaningful customer interactions.

Gain insight into how to transform customer analytics and AI into market intelligence.

How: Register now to receive an on-demand recording.

