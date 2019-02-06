Finalze Named Built In Colorado's 50 Startups to Watch

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finalze was named one of Built In Colorado's 50 Startups to Watch. Just two years after launching, Finalze has secured more than a million dollars in funding, launched a successful flagship product, and garnered the interest of some of the telecom industry's biggest names.

Finalze builds innovative solutions that support the revitalization of aging infrastructure - deploying Blockchain, automation, wearables, and machine learning to create the artificial intelligence-fueled tools needed to succeed in this monumental effort.

Built on 50+ years of telecom industry experience and a deep understanding of next-generation technology, Finalze solutions optimize project structures, staffing, asset allocation, and forecasting through reliance on automated (not manual) data collection.

Within just one year of launching a proof of concept, Finalze completed a product launch that included the management of more than 2,400 projects.

Finalze's profound industry knowledge and experienced engineering and cultural leadership teams are ideally positioned to capture the attention of telecom operators, who are expected to spend $93 billion on construction costs in the coming years.

Finalze's flagship product, Active Oversight , is already counting some of the industry's biggest names among its users. Built to provide a single source of truth within an organization, Active Oversight enables reliable, real-time reporting, analytics, and automated synchronization through process verification.

According to Built In Colorado:

Built In Colorado's 50 Startups to Watch is a hand-curated report featuring 50 digital tech companies poised for greatness in 2019 and beyond. The companies on the list are building disruptive products and driving value within their industries, which include e-commerce, software, IoT, web or mobile, digital agencies and more. Companies eligible for this report have been running for five years or less and as a group represent a diverse range in terms of funding status, job creation and stage of growth.

Finalze's recognition as a member of this elite group is driven by the company's disruptive approach to developing solutions that sit at the intersection of deep industry knowledge and transformative technology.

