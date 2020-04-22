Finance Entrepreneur Mark Atalla Releases First Co-Authored Book

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Atalla, Founder and Managing Partner of Irvine-based private lending firm Carlyle Capital, has released his first co-authored book titled, "Money Matters: World's Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success."

The book, co-authored with Adam Torres and 12 other top industry professionals, covers everything the real estate investor needs to know from getting started to taking their profession to the next level. Atalla's chapter focuses on why using a private lender for bridge loans is particularly beneficial. He brings his many years of industry expertise to express why working private lenders can be the smartest and quickest option for real estate investors.

Other chapters in the book include how to get more properties through syndication; how to implement servant leadership to have a more successful business; why investing in real estate is not just for rich people; how important insurance is in real estate transactions and what to look for; why using a private lender can help you in real estate transactions; what legal options you have to protect your assets; and many more.

Mr. Atalla is the Founder & Managing Partner of Carlyle Capital. With over 18 years of experience in the private lending space, he prides himself on finding unique strategies that have given him a reputation for underwriting and understanding even the most complex transactions. He began his financial career at Newport Lending Group during college and worked his way into the mortgage industry from the age of 19. With success in lending that exceeded his more tenured peers, this gave him the confidence to start his own company at the young age of 23. Carlyle Capital has grown into a top Southern California private lending firm which has funded numerous unique projects across the country. Mr. Atalla manages a large book of affluent clients, brokers, and investors who turn to Carlyle Capital first for their lending needs.

Book is available for purchase via Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1949680258

