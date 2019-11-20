Finance Magnates London Summit Participants Expressed the Highest Interest in New Verification Services

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates Summit, which happened last week in London, showed that there is a major interest in the verification services and KYC providers. European regulation and AML requires companies who are dealing with people's money to go through KYC. GetID, a KYC provider powered by idCredit blockchain solution, hosted a workshop about KYC innovations in the financial sector. The discussion revealed many problems and solutions in the field.

Identification and verification processes are vital in order to securely enable money transactions. It has become essential when it comes to cryptocurrency transfer operations because of the evolving regulation in the field. However, it is not always fast and easy for the users, so companies are constantly looking for the KYC providers, who can make the process easier. The identity verification software developed by GetID enables users to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to authenticate clients as well as to ensure that only one verification is required within the entire process. The company has participated in the Finance Magnates London Summit to announce the launch of its product. The software is developed by the team that previously made a well-known platform in the financial world, Admiral Markets.

Besides the official company booth, there was a GetID workshop at FMLS'19. Dmitry Kuravkin, Legal and Compliance Adviser at GetID hosted it. The topic of the discussion was 'KYC challenges and innovations in the financial sector'. Dmitry talked about digital identity initiatives and trends on the market, and made a comparison of existing KYC providers. At the Slush conference, GetID will show off its brand new features: a mobile and web software development kit, ID verification, facial recognition, and they will also host the panel for client onboarding.

The next public appearance of the company will be made this week, at the Slush conference in Helsinki, Finland.

