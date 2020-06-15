Finance Program at Simon Business School Named Top 3 Program, According to Financial Times

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Rochester's Simon Business School has been ranked 3rd for U.S. schools in Financial Times' Pre-Experience Master in Finance program. This is an increase from 5th place in the 2018 rankings.

"I am proud that Simon's M.S. in Finance has been recognized as a top three program in the country," said Andrew Ainslie, Dean of the Simon Business School. "This ranking is a true testament to our dedicated faculty and staff and tremendous students who continually strive for excellence."

The Simon Business School is unapologetically analytical and diverse. Nearly two-thirds of its M.S. student body being female and representing 19 countries from around the world, the M.S. in Finance program prepares students for rigorous careers in corporate finance, investment management and risk management.

In addition, the business school increased its rankings from 48 to 18, in terms of career progress, which Financial Times calculates as "according to changes in the level of seniority and the size of the company alumni are working for before their masters and today." Recent Simon alumni are employed with Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and the Bank of China to name a few.

Simon's Master in Finance requires students to have roughly 10 months of working experience before entering into the program. Once in the program, students learn quantitative finance with Python and investment and trading strategies including options and futures trading.

About Simon Business School

The Simon Business School is a world-class business school located on the campus of the University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a distinct advantage in today's data-driven economy. Simon offers full time and part-time MBA programs, as well as five M.S. programs.

