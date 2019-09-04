Financeware Appoints William Dolan as CEO to Drive its Data and Wealth Management Strategy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financeware, a leading data and wealth management fintech platform and NewSpring Holdings' company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed William Dolan, former Head of Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Dolan's appointment is a key milestone in executing Financeware's broader strategy to accelerate its growth across the financial data and wealth management sectors and highlights the company's commitment to assembling industry leaders at the management and Board levels to help propel the company through its next phase of expansion.

Will Dolan, CEO of Financeware.

"We are extremely fortunate have such a talented and experienced executive to lead Financeware at this exciting time in our growth," said Jim Ashton, NewSpring Holdings General Partner and Financeware Board Member. "With his unique combination of strong business leadership and vast experience in delivering data and financial technology solutions, Will's expertise is ideally suited to lead Financeware's expansion in the data and wealth management segments."

Mr. Dolan was most recently the Head of Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fidelity Investments that provides corporate actions data and workflow solutions to financial services organizations. During his tenure, Mr. Dolan was responsible for architecting and leading the execution of the company's strategy and running its daily operations, and was instrumental in driving its success and growth. Prior to this, he held senior roles in Fidelity's Clearing and Custody business supporting the Broker Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor client base, including the creation of Fidelity Clearing Canada in Toronto.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help drive Financeware through the next phase of its evolution as a significant provider of technology and services across the financial data and wealth management sectors," said Dolan. "I've known VMS for a long time as a key data provider to the industry. Then, as I learned more about Financeware's three businesses – each with a significant data and technology underpinning complemented by value-added services for workflow automation including front, middle, and back office outsourcing services – I immediately understood and was excited by the potential for the Financeware platform. These capabilities, along with the strength of the leadership team and Board is a powerful combination, and I believe Financeware is well positioned to become an even bigger provider of data and wealth management services."

Financeware's growing portfolio includes three business units: QUODD provides financial market data and information analysis tools to the financial services industry, Wealthcare is a registered investment advisor that differentiates its wealth management offering through its innovative, goals-based experiences generated by the business' proprietary advisor-focused GDX360 platform; and VMS provides financial processing and account aggregation technology solutions for the wealth management and retirement space.

About Financeware

Financeware is the industry's leading fintech platform company focused on driving strategic growth and expansion of innovative companies across the new wealth management space. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware was born of a need to connect winning solution sets to the fast-moving targets, partners and market relationships playing out across the entire wealth management sector. With a deep history of game-changing wins driven by broad and deep market leadership, the group drives strategic growth of portfolio companies focused in key areas of wealth management, financial advisory, and data management. Financeware's growing portfolio includes Wealthcare, VMS and QUODD. Learn more at www.financeware.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated, diversified holding company within NewSpring, with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $1.8 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

