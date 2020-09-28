Financial Advisor Gary Pevey Achieves RICP® Designation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Pevey RICP CLU ChFC, President of Wealth Design Group, the Northern California wealth planning firm, having helped hundreds retire comfortably and securely over the past 30 years, took another step forward as an exemplary industry professional and to provide even more help to his clients.

If you are planning to retire you need to select a well-trained and qualified financial professional to plan for your needs. An RICP® has the specific education and knowledge that can help you think through all the complexities of making your resources last throughout retirement. The President and Principal of Wealth Design Group is Gary Pevey. Gary joined the financial services industry in 1977. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). His background includes the asset valuation and operational budget planning for multi-million dollar commercial and agricultural businesses. Gary is a 25-year qualifying and life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.

"I am so proud of this accomplishment. It took many months of study to achieve this but what is most important to me, now that I've earned this designation, is how much more service I can provide," Mr. Pevey stated. "Today, more than ever, we need to be smart and informed when it comes to retirement decisions. I've got a whole new world of information and knowledge at my disposal to guide my clients to plan their future."

The Retirement Income Certified Professional® (or RICP®) is a specialist. His or her designation was developed by 45+ of the most respected retirement income experts in the U.S. The RICP® can:

Identify and mitigate retirement risks

Minimize tax burden

Create sustainable retirement income

Help plan and achieve legacy goals

To help in the understanding of the RICP® designation, a typical financial advisor is trained to help clients accumulate wealth. Yes, Mr. Gary Pevey does that each and every week with his clients. However, beyond that, as an RICP® he is expertly trained to ensure the wealth a person has spent decades building will last through retirement, and maybe even beyond.

With over 41 years in the financial services business, Gary Pevey has helped hundreds of business owners and families with their financial planning needs. Beyond his new RICP® designation, Gary holds additional professional designations as a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). Every plan developed by Gary Pevey and Wealth Design Group focuses on the clients' wealth creation while minimizing risks, minimizing taxes, and maximizing benefits to allow them to achieve their optimum retirement income potential.

"Our specialty is helping people with financial solutions and sophisticated resources to facilitate the complex corporate and personal financial decisions that must be made as they look at their long-term retirement and legacy goals," stated Mr. Pevey. "It's what we are here for, it's what drives us."

