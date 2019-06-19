Financial Advisor Jeanne Carlson Smith Shares Professional Insights on Steps to Achieve Ideal Aging

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne Carlson Smith, RLP, CFP®, RN, founder of Marca Life Planning, offers a cautionary tale about the "four fearsome fates of aging" and tips on how to avoid difficulties as people age, in this video "Preparing Well for a Longer Life," recorded live at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit, held at the University of Chicago Gleacher Center in November 2018. "I have been doing financial planning with aging clients for many years, and all too often I encounter people heading down an unfortunate path," said Smith. "There are ways people can avoid difficulties as they age and experiencing cognitive decline, and it is my mission to ensure that everyone is empowered to age successfully."

Smith shares this approach with all of her clients at Marca Life Planning, a wealth management and holistic financial planning firm founded by her mother in 1992 and transferred to Smith in 1997 after Smith's long and successful career in healthcare. The firm is committed to providing clients with a range of services from retirement planning to holistic life planning, including:

Creating and growing wealth in early life

Building a good investment portfolio in mid-life

Solving the retirement puzzle in later life

Smith, formerly a practicing geriatric nurse practitioner, also offers an Ideal Aging Quiz to help people understand where they are and what they might do to improve and enhance their aging process. Learn more about Smith and Marca Life Planning services at www.marcalifeplanning.com.



ABOUT MARCA LIFE PLANNING

Founded by Mary Carlson in 1992, Marca Life Planning has been providing clients with retirement planning and education around financial well-being for almost thirty years. In 1997, when Mary became ill, leadership of the firm transferred to her daughter, Jeanne Carlson Smith, a registered nurse. Jeanne quickly gained financial and investment experience, and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Registered Life Planner®. Her broad scope of experience in financial matters and 40 years of experience in healthcare enable clients to achieve a measure of success far greater than simply having money available for life events. To learn more, visit www.marcalifeplanning.com.

