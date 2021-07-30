Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Magnus Financial Group to Its 2021 RIA Survey and Ranking

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus"), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, has earned further recognition within the financial services industry after earning a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2021 RIA Survey and Ranking for the fourth consecutive year.

In this ranking, there were over 600 RIAs listed and Magnus was one of the approximately 320 firms ranked with over $1 billion of assets under management. The firms provided company data pursuant to submission guidelines as of December 31, 2020.

Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, said in a statement, "We are coming off a record year in 2020 based on net new assets under management, and we are off to a great first half of 2021." He added, "The continued loyalty of our clients and the addition of new clients have bolstered our business for consistent and sustained growth."

To be eligible for Financial Advisor Magazine's national ranking of RIAs that will be published in its August 2021 issue, firms must be registered investment advisors, provide financial planning and related services to individual clients and have at least $500 million in assets under management. The ranking can be found on its website, www.fa-mag.com.

The full listing is available for viewing at: https://tinyurl.com/7sw677as

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for its clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 17 staff professionals, including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group, visit: http://www.magnusfinancial.com

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber

Phone: 800-339-1367

