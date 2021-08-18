Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Spectrum Investment Advisors to its 2021 RIA Survey and Ranking

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors is honored to be listed among the 607 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2021 RIA Survey and Ranking. Spectrum was ranked 11th out of 91 firms in the $250 million to <$500 million category for assets under management as of December 31, 2020 and 1st out of five Wisconsin firms in that category. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"We are proud to be recognized with this national achievement and to be listed as the number one Wisconsin RIA in our category," said Manuel Rosado, President at Spectrum Investment Advisors. "The continued trust and loyalty of our clients and the steady addition of new clients has allowed our firm to succeed and grow throughout the years, and for that we are truly grateful."

To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors, file their own ADV statement with the SEC, and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. As of December 31, 2020, Spectrum had discretionary assets under management of $455 million and $2.7 billion in assets under advisement. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Financial Advisor Magazine

Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in their increasingly complex environment. FA focuses on sophisticated planning and investment strategies to help advisors better serve their affluent clients, as well as practice management ideas to help advisors build their firms.

