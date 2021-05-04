Financial Advisor Warns Investors of the Dangers of the Wall Street Brokerage System, and Their Own Self-Destructive Tendencies

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gil Baumgarten, president of Segment Wealth Management, gives investors an inside look at the conflicted brokerage ecosystem. In FOOLISH: How Investors Get Worked Up and Worked Over by the System, he uses straight talk and a tough love approach to help investors understand how they are also part of the problem, while arming them with the information they need to make smart financial decisions.

"I've never spent much time in casinos, but I know one thing for sure: the house always wins. If you've ever paid attention to the ecosystem casinos operate in, you'd see they are designed to influence human psychology, lower defenses, and work the odds to maximize the success of the house. And so, it is with Wall Street. Wall Street always wins…" [Excerpt from Chapter One: The House Always Wins]

Gil Baumgarten is a 36-year veteran of the investment industry. In 2010, Gil made a break from the brokerage world to start Segment, a fully fiduciary firm where the interests of the client and the firm could align. He has since attracted a billion dollars in supervised assets. He is a multi-year recipient of Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America distinction, wherein Gil was ranked in the Top 50 Financial Advisors in Texas.

FOOLISH features the story of Baumgarten's harrowing experiences on Wall Street and guides the readers through their own journey of healthy introspection. As he warns investors about their own self-destructive tendencies, he exposes how the system is built to help Wall Street get into investor's pockets.

"Investors who are truly focused on the long term would be wise to follow the path Gil lays out," says Mike Walen, Former COO of Cabot Oil and Gas. "His perspective, especially when applied to investment strategy over a lifetime, is sure to not only reduce heartache and frustration but also generate superior returns."

FOOLISH is available on Amazon now. Visit Gil's website for more information.

