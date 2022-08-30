Financial Analytics Market to value USD 43 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major financial analytics market participants include Datapine GmbH, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IBM Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Domo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GoodData Corporation, Information Builders, MicroStrategy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and others

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial analytics market is expected to record a valuation of USD 43 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising investments across the fintech sector as a major factor influencing the industry landscape. The emergence of digital currencies and a notable surge in digital payments have also accelerated the demand for financial analytics in banking and financial institutions.

Increasing demand for performance visualization

Financial Analytics Market

The financial analytics services segment is set to gain remarkable traction over 2022 to 2030 due to their growing utilization across key businesses. These services help companies interpret and understand their past and current performance while predicting future growth trajectories to enable better business decision-making. A substantial rise in demand for tools that work upon improving the overall business performance and gauging the financial issues across organizations will propel the segment growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1923

Enhanced scalability to push the adoption of cloud-based deployment model

The cloud-based financial analytics market will acquire significant revenue share between 2022 and 2030 owing to a range of benefits offered by cloud accounting solutions. Cloud accounting helps a company operate more efficiently while enabling the users to work from any location, with up-to-date information and 24/7 business access. The rapidly advancing automation and digitization trends coupled with the increasing demand for modern, scalable, time-efficient, and cost-affecting accounting solutions will transform the market dynamics from the cloud deployment segment.

SMEs to gain momentum due to government incentives

The report anticipates the SMEs segment to achieve a sizeable valuation up to 2030. The development of SMEs has become a high priority for several governments across the globe on account of emerging requirements to absorb the expanding global workforce. The increasing number of government incentives including better access to loans and favorable tax treatment will help retain SMEs in business, fostering the financial analytics market.

Ongoing digital transformation to fuel the regional industry

The Europe financial analytics market is poised to hold nearly 25% of the revenue share by 2030. The region has witnessed an appreciable growth in government investments and initiatives that aim to influence the utilization of AI technologies. The emergence of several wealth management platforms has stimulated the demand for financial analytics software in Europe. Besides, the rapid expansion of cloud infrastructure and a notable rise in digital services will aiding the regional expansion.

Surging customer loyalty trends to drive the product demand in customer management applications

The customer management application is anticipated to record a CAGR of about 15% from 2022 to 2030. The segmental growth can be attributed to the number of companies transitioning from the old-school approach of focusing on products and services toward customer loyalty and satisfaction. In addition, the sudden emergence of SaaS-based customer engagement software, tools, and platforms to ensure higher customer happiness and success will contribute the industry growth.

Expanding IT infrastructure to boost the product demand

The IT & Telecom segment exceeded USD 1 billion in 2021 and is likely to emerge as a major end-user over the coming years. The segment expansion is driven by the ongoing technological advancements focused on delivering better analytical services and solutions. Increasing demand for better KYC management, VoIP, customer management, cloud-based payment services, telecommunication merchant accounts, and others will help IT and telecom emerge as a prominent segment.

Technological breakthroughs to define the competitive landscape

Top companies partaking in financial analytics market include Datapine GmbH, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IBM Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Domo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GoodData Corporation, Information Builders, MicroStrategy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and others. These players are focusing on leveling up their technological game to deliver a range of advanced product offerings to their customers and strengthen their brand presence.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1923

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Financial analytics industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2030

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment model trends

2.6 Organization size trends

2.7 Application trends

2.8 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Financial Analytics Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Financial analytics evolution

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Technological and innovation landscape

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Investment portfolio

3.10 News

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.12 Growth potential analysis

3.13 Porter's analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887708/Global_Financial_Analytics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.