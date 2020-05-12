Financial Assistance for Texas Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors can provide immediate financial assistance for qualifying Veterans impacted by COVID-19. Rental and utility assistance for Veterans and family members who are behind on rent is immediately available, as well as access to other community resources supported by our case managers. We also have short-term emergency housing for Veterans currently experiencing homelessness.

"Our top priority with this additional funding is to quickly respond to Veterans and their families who have urgent housing needs," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO. "As the state of Texas begins to reopen, we are committed to helping Veterans get back on their feet." Endeavors' Supportive Services for Veterans program prevents homelessness and rapidly re-houses low-income Veterans and their families.

Endeavors offers emergency financial assistance (such as short-term emergency housing, rent, utility payment, etc.) and one-on-one case management services (such as obtaining VA benefits and services, offering resources to mental health and substance abuse programs, and other public benefits). Additional services include referrals for financial counseling and legal assistance, job placement assistance, parenting programs, and skills workshops.

"This COVID-19 crisis has brought an extraordinary time of need for many in our Texas communities. They are our neighbors and family—friends and heroes who have served our country. We are in this together," said Allman.

Endeavors Supportive Services for Veterans and their Families program currently serves 80 counties through ten locations, including San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Kerrville, Killeen, McAllen, Texas City, and Waco. For the safety of our staff and clients, our operations are continuing to work 100% remotely, as we continue to meet urgent needs.

If you or someone you know needs help with rental or utility assistance, please give Endeavors a call today or learn more at www.endeavors.org/SSVFcares .

[email protected]

Corpus Christi: (361) 356-3649

McAllen: (956) 278-0751

Texas City: (409) 572-9320

[email protected]

Dallas: (214) 932-6276

Fort Worth: (817) 537-5370

Killeen: (254) 314-8464

Waco: (254) 218-4455

[email protected]

Kerrville: (830) 323-0023

San Antonio: (210) 469-9664

El Paso: (915) 308-9760

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

