Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses resulting from the condition.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, also known as Devic's disease, is a central nervous system disorder that primarily affects the eye nerves and the spinal cord. The disorder can cause blindness in one or both eyes, weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms, painful spasms, loss of sensation, uncontrollable vomiting, and hiccups, and bladder or bowel dysfunction from spinal cord damage.[i]

"People living with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder experience significant discomfort and pain related to their condition," said Mark P. McGreevy, President, and CEO, The Assistance Fund. "With the launch of our Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Financial Assistance Program, we are able to help people living with this condition to receive the treatment they need to alleviate their symptoms and enjoy a better quality of life."

To learn more about The Assistance Fund or to determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 803-6515 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A complete list of The Assistance Fund's programs is available at tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley, Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[i] "Neuromyelitis optica – Symptoms and Causes." The Mayo Clinic. (July 19, 2019). Retrieved from: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/neuromyelitis-optica/symptoms-causes/syc-20375652.

SOURCE The Assistance Fund

Related Links

http://www.tafcares.org

