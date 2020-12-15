Financial Center at the Gardens Receives Kingsley Award of Excellence For the Second Consecutive Year

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Real Estate Investors ("NYLREI") and Kingsley Associates, the leading real estate research and consulting firm, today announced Financial Center at the Gardens ("FCATG") has received the Kingsley Award of Excellence designation. This is the second consecutive year FCATG has received the award, which recognizes individual properties for outstanding performance and customer service.

The 10-story Class A office tower was acquired in July of 2019 by an entity managed by New York Life Insurance Company. Crocker Partners, the largest office landlord in Florida, was brought on to oversee property management and tenant experience for the fully occupied building, home to quality tenants largely within the financial sector. The office building has received the Kingsley Award of Excellence in each of the last two reporting years.

In pursuing the Kingsley Award of Excellence, the property surveyed a representative from each of its tenant companies officing at the building. To qualify for the award, the property's overall satisfaction average score had to exceed the national Kingsley Index and meet the property-type response rate criteria. FCATG received an overall satisfaction score of 4.50 (Kingsley Index™ is 4.29) and an impressive 100% response rate from its tenant base.

"Kingsley, a Grace Hill Company, recognizes Financial Center at the Gardens as an outstanding property as part of the 2020 Tenant Experience Assessment," said Brandon Campen, Director of Commercial Kingsley Surveys. "To receive a Kingsley Excellence award, tenant satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index™, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry. The Kingsley Excellence Award is reflective of top-performing service delivery teams and a superior tenant experience."

The office building has ambitious plans in 2021 to continue to provide value based on the tenant feedback in the survey. Within the next year, FCATG will undergo multiple buildings improvements including:

Renovations to the 10-story atrium and common corridors on three floors

Design and development of two speculative office suites

Chiller plant replacement

Further parking garage upgrades including elevator lobby renovations, restriping, LED light upgrades and wayfinding

New on-site café operator

Installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations

Exterior entrance renovations

On-site amenities at FCATG currently include a tenant lounge with wine bar and putting green, fully renovated lobby, 10-story atrium, and 24/7 security. The office tower is within walking distance to Downtown at the Gardens and the Gardens Mall – with more than 50 restaurants and retailers – and offers immediate access to I-95. Tara England and Anthony Librizzi of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the building. To learn more, visit 3801pga.com.

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit: http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors.

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $55.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, (1) New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

(1) Real Estate Investors AUM of $55.7B is gross and includes AUA ($1.4B) as of 9/30/19. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $54.3B as of 9/30/19.

About Crocker Partners

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 157 properties, totaling 47 million square feet and representing $5.6 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and the 39th largest office owner in the country. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Crocker Partners has regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

