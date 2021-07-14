Financial Compliance Expert Melissa Hammer Joins RiskExec Team

Melissa brings to RiskExec over 20 years of broad financial industry risk and compliance expertise. Most recently, she served as TD Bank's Vice President and Senior Group Manager of Compliance, U.S. Conduct Risk and Ethics. Previously, during her tenure at TD Bank, she was Vice President and Senior Manager CRA, Fair Banking, and Compliance. Throughout her career, Melissa has focused her efforts on managing enterprise risk and ensuring regulatory compliance, including CRA, fair lending, and UDAAP.

Melissa is a highly credentialed (CRCM, CERP, CCEP) professional, with broad public speaking and publication experience. She earned her BBA in Finance from Columbus State University, and her MBA from Auburn University.

"The addition of Melissa to our RiskExec team will advance the ongoing development and expansion of our existing product suite, further accelerating RiskExec's rapid growth," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec. "Melissa's experiences working in a leading banking institution provide her with an invaluable perspective that will enable us to better identify and alleviate client pain points by bringing to bear RiskExec's powerful technology and data analytics tools."

In 2020, RiskExec added to its solution set, launching a new Fair Servicing capability, and it continues to develop innovative ways to meet evolving client needs, resulting in significant adoption by banks, mortgage lenders, and consumer lenders over the past several years.

"Asurity's mission is to provide lending institutions with the tools needed to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment, building new and innovative solutions designed to make compliance more achievable and cost effective," says Andy Sandler, Asurity's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join RiskExec during this period of rapid growth as its SaaS platform continues to attract more and more dedicated and satisfied users who value its user-friendly modules, ability to ingest large data sets, and ease of implementation," says Hammer. "I look forward to sharing all the experiences I gained as an internal compliance leader, leveraging them and all of RiskExec's powerful tools to help others avoid or mitigate many of the challenges I routinely encountered."

About Asurity and RiskExec

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions to analyze high-volume data for compliance or other uses in mortgage, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

