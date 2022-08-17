Financial Consulting Software Market to Reach $14.86 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption among high-net individuals, demand for alternative investment opportunities, and digital transformation drive the growth of the global financial consulting software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Financial Consulting Software Market by Offering (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Banks, Wealth Management Firms, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global financial consulting software industry generated $4.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.86 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in adoption among high-net individuals, demand for alternative investment opportunities, and digital transformation drive the growth of the global financial consulting software market. However, increase in security concerns and lack of sufficient awareness restrict the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in the fintech industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The financial consulting software market impacted negatively due to the lockdown restrictions and reduction in investments in finance solutions by various organizations & individuals across the globe. The economic uncertainty led investment firms, organizations, and individual investors to hold their investments.

Many small businesses closed their business operations due to lack of availability of funds for sustaining in the market and many people withheld the investments in advanced business tools and solutions due to low percentage of returns on investments.

The investments in cutting-edge technology tools will increase post-pandemic as the economy stabilizes and the business operations return to normalcy. Innovations in the fintech industry will accelerate as the need for new solutions to manage finances of businesses and individuals emerge.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2031 $14.86 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Accenture, Acorns Grow Incorporated, Active Intelligence Pte Ltd., Advicent Solutions, Deloitte, eMoney Advisor, LLC, Finastra Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Moneytree Software, Miles Software, Money Guide Inc., Orion Advisor Technology, Personal Capital Corporation, Quicken Inc., Right Capital Inc., SAP, and Wolters Kluwer

The Software Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status during the Forecast Period

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global financial consulting software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to offering of a complete solution and assistance in successfully managing the business process without any sort of accounting system. However, the service segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its vital role in financial planning to achieve future goals of end users.

The on-premise Segment to maintain its Dominant Share during the Forecast Period

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global financial consulting software market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to analysis of the energy consumption across various facilities & equipment and optimization of energy usage across the organizations. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to various benefits such as flexibility and convenience in operations and lowered costs of implementation.

The Large Enterprises Segment to continue its Dominance in terms of Revenue During the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global financial consulting software market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to ability to produce precise estimates to aid in the establishment and growth of businesses. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to ability to save time and money by gaining consultation with financial consulting software and simplify the complex financial processes.

The Banks Segment to Continue its Highest Contribution throughout the Forecast Period

Based on end user, the banks segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global financial consulting software market, and is projected to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to focus on digitalization of financial operations. However, the wealth management firms segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the crucial role of financial consulting software in providing high returns on client investments.

North America to Maintain its Lead Status by 2031

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global financial consulting software market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to high spending on data analytics and data processing solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in digital and economic transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players

Accenture

Acorns Grow Incorporated

Active Intelligence Pte Ltd.

Advicent Solutions

Deloitte

eMoney Advisor, LLC

Finastra Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Moneytree Software

Miles Software

Money Guide Inc.

Orion Advisor Technology

Personal Capital Corporation

Quicken Inc.

Right Capital Inc.

SAP

Wolters Kluwer

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the financial consulting software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing financial consulting software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the financial consulting software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global financial consulting software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Offering

Software

Service

Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-user

Banks

Wealth Management Firms

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

