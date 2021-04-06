Financial Educators Day - Call for Nominees. Recognizing Financial Literacy Instructors Helping Communities Work Toward Financial Wellness

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the globe, financial educators are making a huge difference in people's lives by giving them essential personal finance skills. Just as we observe Financial Literacy Month during the whole month of April, the last Friday in April is designated National Financial Educators Day – a moment to pay tribute to those champions working to improve financial wellness among their community members. This year Financial Educators Day will be observed on April 30, 2021.

To help commemorate the contributions financial educators make to financial health, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is calling for nominees to receive a Financial Educators Day award.

If you're a financial educator or advocate, you may nominate yourself or another excellent educator at this link: http://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-educators-day/

Financial Educators Day was set aside to give individuals and organizations a chance to recognize teachers who have answered the call to spearhead vital financial education efforts in their areas. In addition, other events will take place throughout April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

One of the NFEC-sponsored initiatives that occurs in April – part of honoring and supporting financial educators – is offering free resources to anyone with a desire to teach personal finance. Examples of available materials include workshops, training resources, social media posts, flyers, presentations, and handouts. Visit http://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-literacy-month to learn more about complimentary resources and event hosting.

The NFEC developed the Framework for Teaching Personal Finance to define the characteristics and training targets that well-qualified financial educators should reach. This framework sets forth guidelines and best practices for high-quality financial education instructors. Educators should align with these financial literacy standards to be considered for a Financial Educators Day award.

National Financial Educators Day has been observed since 2014. Since that inaugural year, 889 awards have been sent out to honor financial instructors around the country. In this way, the NFEC recognizes excellence in financial education and inspires other educators to get involved in promoting financial health.

"The financial wellness movement is spurred forward by individual educators at the community level," says Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "They're the ones who will make this a defining moment in the future of our nation's citizens. We offer these awards to motivate financial educators and help them keep up the momentum."

The NFEC's states its mission as creating a world where everyone has the financial capability to make solid financial decisions that improve their own lives and the lives of the people they reach. As a social enterprise organization, the NFEC supports the efforts of all advocates and champions in the financial wellness space. They commemorate Financial Educators Day by offering complimentary resources and recognizing stellar financial educators across the US.

