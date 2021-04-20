Financial Expert Dr. Lynn Richardson Inspires With Her Latest Book: "Beyond 2020: Life and Business Lessons on Thriving Amidst a Pandemic"

It's easy to lose hope as we find ourselves living in the deepest global recession since World War II. Dr. Lynn conceived the idea of the Beyond 2020 project when reflecting on her life experiences in the years following the 2008 recession. "It was my vision that by the year 2020, I would have a clear view on my path towards helping others become financially free. It was my vision that others would have a clear path, lit with 20/20 vision, to obtain a financial education. That was 2008," she recalled. Thirteen years later, despite a global pandemic and recession, she still managed to accomplish her goals.