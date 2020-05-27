Financial Expert Who Quantified the Cost of Anti-Black Discrimination in America, Releases A Paradigm Shifting New Book to Help Change How You Think About Your Personal Finances

SOUTHBURY, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Rochester is the author of the highly acclaimed book The Black Tax: The Cost of Being Black in America. His work on The Black Tax and his commitment to economic development has led to him speaking on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley, at the United Nations, and lecturing at leading universities. He has also received citations from the New York State Assembly and the New York City Council and was selected by the International Human Rights Commission Relief Fund Trust (IHRC-RFT) to be listed in its 2019 almanac as one of the Top 100 Human Rights Defenders for his efforts to educate people on the financial cost of discrimination against members of the African Diaspora in America.

CPR for the SOuL: How to Give Yourself a 20% Raise, Eliminate Your Debt, and Leave an Inheritance for Your Children's Children Shawn D Rochester - Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Investor

As a follow on to The Black Tax, which was meant to provide the strongest possible case to help create jobs, create and expand businesses and provide capital in the Black community, Mr Rochester has released his new book CPR for the SOuL: How to Give Yourself a 20% Raise, Eliminate Your Debt, and Leave an Inheritance for Your Children's Children. While job creation and business development are critical, intergenerational wealth creation also requires a collective increase in our ability to convert present and future income into "retained income" by maximizing positive cash flow and eliminating debt.

CPR for the SOuL, is a paradigm shifting new book that not only changes how you think about your finances, but also helps you to create a new mindset built on Stewardship, Ownership and Legacy which Mr Rochester calls the SOuL. Stewardship is about how to use your limited resources to their highest and best use to drive cash flow, Ownership is about developing and executing a plan to eliminate debt to ensure that you are the only one who has a claim on your assets, and Legacy is about your ability to leave an inheritance for future generations, to retire with dignity and to have the financial resources to address a need if you feel called to do so.

CPR for the SOuL serves as an essential tool in the arsenal of individuals, couples, newlyweds, families, students, congregations and other organizations who are committed to creating intergenerational wealth based on solid financial and scriptural principles. The ideas and lessons contained in this book are powerful, life changing, immediately applicable in your everyday life and consistent with our deeply held belief in leaving a legacy. Since there can be no Legacy without Ownership, and no Ownership without Stewardship, you will find that the lessons learned in this book and the new mindset it creates, will not only change your actions and but will also, change your financial outcomes in truly profound and sustainable ways.

Published by Good Steward Publishing, CPR for the SOuL (ISBN: 978-0-9990072-1-1) is currently available exclusively at www.BlackTaxed.com. Retail price is $19.99 for the paperback and $14.99 for the eBook.

About the Author - Shawn D. Rochester is an author, speaker, entrepreneur, investor and an expert in maximizing cash flow. He is also CEO of Good Steward LLC (GSL) and the founder of PHD Enterprises, and the IDEA Institute. In addition to this, he has a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Rochester and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a focus in Accounting, Finance and Entrepreneurship.

