Financial Experts Share Actionable Insights to Accelerate Accounts Receivables [Live Webinar and Q&A]

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio will host a webinar with finance executives from MarkLogic and Planful on how to improve cash flow performance by accelerating accounts receivables.

Don't miss this live webinar and Q&A: How Great CFOs Empower Leading AR Teams...and how leading AR teams make CFOs look great.

When:

2/11/21 @ 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Speakers:

Dan Fletcher, CFO @ MarkLogic

Molly Yu, Controller @ Planful

Brian Go, Accounting Manager @ Planful

Host:

Carlos Vega, Co-Founder & CEO @ Tesorio

Where:

Why:

Efficient cash collections have become more critical than ever and a strategic and tactical relationship supported by frequent communication between the CFO and Accounting organization is necessary to drive the greatest results. MarkLogic's CFO and repeat Tesorio customer, Dan Fletcher, and his former Planful team, Brian Go, and Molly Yu will share their expertise for CFOs & Accounting teams working in unison to emphasize working capital.

Attend and earn 1 CPE credit issued by CPAacademy.org

Audience questions will be encouraged, come ready to learn from this team of experts!

Some topics you can expect to learn about include:

How does the accounting team become the secret weapon of the business?

What role should the CFO play in accounting processes?

How to best report to the CFO efficiently and effectively?

What should the CFO / Accounting team relationship look like?

What new processes and strategies can you implement in 2021 to exceed cash expectations?

