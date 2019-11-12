Financial Finesse Challenges Financial Services Industry to Lead by Example and Put Participants First

Lori Lucas, President & CEO of the Employee Benefit Research Institution (EBRI), shared her thoughts on the variables driving the financial wellness movement while speaking at Financial Finesse's Financial Wellness Thought Leadership Summit in September. Elaborating on the conclusions recently published in EBRI's 2019 Employer Approaches to Financial Wellbeing Solutions , Lucas noted that while the reasons for offering financial wellness initiatives are split between altruistic and bottom line-oriented, "there is a movement toward a more holistic approach to financial wellness that attempts to blend these two reasons in such a way that organizations can do well by doing good."

Recognizing how critical it is to empower the demographic of financially stressed employees who historically have been overlooked and underserved by the financial services industry, progressive retirement plan advisors are partnering with FFe as a safe and scalable way to empower the 99% with access to the life-changing financial wellness services they so desperately need in order to enhance retirement preparedness from their first day on the job.

According to Ed Gimenez, President of Raffa Retirement, "the ability to provide every single participant with unlimited and personalized financial coaching support via Financial Finesse has completely evolved how I run my practice and how many lives I am able to positively impact. With the growing financial challenges employees face today, the holistic support and unlimited access FFe's team of financial coaches provides is critical to actually having any real impact on a large scale. FFe is in line with everything we stand for as a business and has become a direct extension of both our brand and our social mission," said Gimenez.

"While we have historically specialized in delivering high-touch services designed for large-scale organizations, I started Financial Finesse in 1999 with a mission to empower the masses," says Financial Finesse Founder and CEO, Liz Davidson. "The ability to help employees at organizations of all sizes is mission critical, so we started offering streamlined versions of our programs via a select network of distribution partners over five years ago. Now that we have a tested and proven model, where 92% of employees surveyed are making changes to their finances as a result of the program, we have entered into a rapid innovation phase with plans to pursue deeper partnerships with firms that share our values. This is so much more than providing financial security 20 or 30 years from now. These programs make it possible for employees to literally change their lives tomorrow," Davidson added.

Inspired by FFe's mission to empower the masses, FFe President, Kathleen Connelly, left a 30-year career as an executive and innovator in the retirement industry to lead expansion efforts and said "joining FFe is an amazing opportunity to have a direct impact on the financial security of millions of Americans." Connelly added, "we believe within the next 5-10 years, employees will come to expect financial wellness as a company-paid employee benefit the same way they've come to expect health insurance and retirement savings accounts. In anticipation of this demand, the FFe model is the obvious and safe next step in the evolution of how the financial services industry can actually serve the masses with access to financial guidance for all paired with financial advice for those who benefit from that level of additional insight."

