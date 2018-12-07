Financial Firms Flock To Tivoli Village

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial and Business Services Firms are quickly joining the Tivoli Village Community with over 53,000 square feet of prime office space leased in 2018 alone.

Large companies such as Bank Of America/Merrill Lynch have expanded their footprint to an entire floor in excess of 27,000 square feet and have committed to long term leases, along with Venta Financial. Several other Financial & Insurance companies such as WFG National Title, Prime Trust, Dunbar, and Smith Management Services have also recently leased new spec suite office space.

Tivoli Village has found success by building spec suites available for immediate occupancy and the brokerage community is responding positively. Tivoli Ownership is represented by CBRE Office Leasing Team of Brad Peterson and Randy Broadhead.

Tivoli Village will be constructing the second tranche of spec suites available in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. These suites will range in size from 1800 square feet to 4500 square feet. Spec Suites boast high end finishes, abundant glass, break rooms, and views of Red Rock and the Strip. Each suite has independent HVAC systems and all the modern amenities that a luxury building can offer.

Financial and Business Services firms are finding Tivoli Village to be an attractive home-base location with its centralized Summerlin/Las Vegas location and the affluent clientele base that it has to offer. Tivoli Village is also conveniently located 10 short minutes away from the courthouse and adjacent to Summerlin Parkway. Over 3,000 underground parking spaces provide tenants a unique experience in the Valley: direct elevator access to the office spaces.

About Tivoli Village

Located in one of the most affluent sections of Southern Nevada, Tivoli Village is 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, conveniently situated near the Summerlin Parkway. The center proudly boasts 370,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 300,000 square feet of Class A office space.

For more information at Tivoli Village visit tivolivillagelv.com, follow Tivoli Village on Instagram and Twitter, or like on Facebook.

For Media Contact or Inquiries

Ava Rose Agency//Jennifer Bradley

1-702-234-9385

jennifer@avaroseagency.com

www.avaroseagency.com

SOURCE Tivoli Village

Related Links

http://tivolivillagelv.com

