Financial Gravity Opens "Virtual Green Light Academy"

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced that Tax Master Network has opened registration for their "Virtual Green Light Academy."

Financial Gravity's Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary offers frequent live training and networking opportunities for proactive tax planners to sharpen their pencils and trade best practices. Most recently, these include the "Green Light Academy," which highlights "green lights" that clients can use to save thousands in taxes and members can use to grow their business.

With Covid-19 limiting live opportunities, TMN is moving the meeting online. Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23, they're offering eight free sessions full of content and masterminding, including a look at the future of the tax business post-Covid, and a step-by-step system for becoming an "Influential Advisor." "We're disappointed we can't meet live. But that won't stop us from delivering the same groundbreaking content that lures members out to join us," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon.

TMN includes CPAs, EAs, and financial advisors using proactive tax planning to distinguish themselves from their peers. Members enjoy several SAAS-based planning and client contact tools, plus a comprehensive suite of marketing, sales, and technical tax training resources. The network helps members transform from typical volume-based businesses into more-profitable margin-based business. Interested professionals can visit www.TaxMasterNetwork.com/greenlight to learn more.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

