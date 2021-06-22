Financial Gravity Responds to Attacks on Legitimate Tax Planning

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), replied to flaws in an investigative newsroom's analysis of billionaire tax avoidance.

On June 8, the independent newsroom ProPublica published a report called The Secret IRS Files, based on leaked tax returns, that concludes American's billionaires "pay income taxes that are only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, their fortunes grow each year."

ProPublica accuses them of exploiting "tax avoidance strategies beyond the reach of ordinary people." They compared how much the 25 richest Americans paid each year to how much their wealth grew in that same time period, and called that their "true" tax rate. But, says Financial Gravity's Chief Tax Strategist Edward Lyon, "tax professionals understand those gains don't count as 'income' until they sell."

From 2004-2018, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's wealth grew by $24.3 billion. He paid $23.7 million in tax, which ProPublica calls a "true" tax rate of just 0.10%. However, Buffett reported just $125 million of actual "income" – meaning he paid a far-less-scandalous 18.96%.

Billionaires like Buffett can borrow against soaring stock prices instead of selling. But borrowing against those gains isn't limited to the wealthy. Americans who bought houses 10 or 20 years ago may have seen values double or triple. They can borrow against their equity, too, just like Buffett. They don't owe tax until they sell. When that time comes, they can exclude up to $500,000 of their gain. None of this is unethical – courts have routinely held there's no duty to pay more tax than legally required.

