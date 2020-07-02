Financial Gravity Rolls Out The Real Risk Meter™

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), in partnership with Applied Behavior Finance, Inc. (ABF), releases The Real Risk MeterTM, a new SaaS based tool for advisors in the wealth management industry that challenges Riskalyze, Finametrica, and other risk analysis tools. www.realriskmeter.com

Dr. William Nelson, Co-Founder of ABF, acknowledged, "We know we're taking on an 800-pound gorilla in Riskalyze, but real-life experience has shown us that Bear markets are a reality of life and investing. In our view, pretending Bears don't exist is not the path to building real trust with clients."

Nelson explained, "There have been five S&P 500 downdrafts just in the last 20 years that exceeded Riskalyze assumptions. On average, every four years, clients have been hit with a bad surprise, and I've no doubt that some of them bailed on their stock portfolio. We want the client to be part of the decision making process, to take psychological ownership of their portfolio from the beginning. We believe that this process is the foundation of trust."

Applied Behavior Finance, Inc. (ABF) helps financial advisors provide prudent advice grounded in realistic capital market assumptions and behavioral expectations. ABF currently offers two SaaS tools. https://appliedbehavioralfinanceinc.com

