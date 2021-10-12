Financial Independence Group Enters Strategic Discount Partnership with Scalable Tax Planning Software Company Holistiplan

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate working with independent financial advisors specializing in annuities, long-term care, and life insurance products, has entered a strategic discount partnership with the scalable cloud-based tax planning software company, Holistiplan.

Holistiplan's award-winning platform is the future of tax planning software built for financial advisors by two CFP® professionals. Holistiplan makes it possible to drastically improve and scale a firm's tax planning process so advisors can become more comprehensive and efficient in their business.

Using advanced optical character recognition (OCR) technology, Holistiplan benefits any financial advisor with the ability to:

Read a complete tax return and create a customized report with relevant observations within seconds. Provide clients with customizable and easy-to-read deliverables to email or print out for review. Complete instant scenario analyses to quickly identify key income breakpoints for tax planning opportunities such as ROTH conversions, tax-efficient withdrawals, charitable giving, and much more.

Financial professionals partnered with FIG can get started with Holistiplan at a discounted rate by visiting the Explore page inside the FIG Agent Portal, scrolling to the Financial Planning section, and clicking the Holistiplan tile.

Quotes:

Financial Independence Group Co-CEO Jim Cooper said: "In our constant search to provide more value to our financial professionals across the country, FIG is proud to partner with Holistiplan. It's no secret taxes are a key component to any financial plan, and the tax planning capabilities Holistiplan provides are second to none."

Holistiplan Co-Founder Kevin Lozer, CFP® said: "We are thrilled to become the preferred tax planning software for FIG advisors. Jim Cooper and the FIG leadership team made it clear that tax planning is becoming a larger component of their advisors' client engagement process, and we are happy to provide the software tool necessary for advisors to do tax planning in a scalable, efficient way. We look forward to helping FIG advisors identify tax-saving opportunities for their clients and prospects in an increasingly complicated tax environment."

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 40 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.



About Holistiplan

Holistiplan, recently voted the #1 tax planning software for financial advisors, was created by two CFP® Professionals to answer a single pressing question: is it possible to radically scale the process of tax planning so advisors can become both more comprehensive and more efficient? The answer is "yes." Using machine learning, Holistiplan reads an entire tax return and creates a customized, white labeled tax report complete with relevant observations in as little as 60 seconds. The same technology also pre-fills a scenario analysis screen allowing advisors to immediately identify key income breakpoints for tax planning opportunities like ROTH conversions, tax-efficient withdrawals, charitable giving, and much more. For more information, please visit www.Holistiplan.com.

