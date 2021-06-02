Financial Independence Group Expands Platform with Carson Coaching

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate, now offers hundreds of new training and education resources to accelerate growth as part of a new partnership with renowned advisory coaching firm Carson Coaching.

For more information on the expanded investment, marketing and management education available through FIG's flagship Elevate business development platform, visit FIG's Elevate site.

The integration of Carson Coaching into the Elevate platform will allow FIG-partnered financial professionals enrolled in Elevate to access Carson Coaching Online's all-inclusive subscription, Carson Coaching Online Pro complimentary or upgrade to one-on-one coaching opportunities, covering sales, marketing, lead generation, customer service and other functions.

"This partnership represents the next step in the merging of the asset management and insurance spaces, with Carson Coaching joining our star-studded lineup of coaches on Elevate. We now have the most robust learning modules, top one-on-one practice management consultants and peer-to-peer coaches, and specialized marketing strategists available in one platform, setting us far apart from any competitor," said FIG Director of Marketing Tom Lamendola.

Founded in 1993, Carson Coaching is a leading national financial advisor coaching and resource program with more than 1,200 coaching members and 5,000 graduates. It is designed to help growth-minded advisors build their businesses through coaching support, proven tactics and accountability that drive proven results. The program includes more than 10 coaches with a combined 150 years of experience guiding advisors in matters of business and growth.

Managing Director of Carson Coaching Jamie P. Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, said, "A trusted coach can help advisors completely overhaul areas of the business, streamline processes, gain wisdom and clarity, or just provide a steady voice while navigating life as a small business owner. We are so excited to impact more advisors' and clients' lives through this relationship with FIG and further enhance its Elevate offering."

With the integration, FIG Elevate members can receive top-level business coaching as part of their subscription. Independent financial professionals interested in learning more about the partnership between FIG and Carson Coaching can attend the FIG Sales Symposium on July 14-16 in Las Vegas.

For media inquiries, please contact Sarah Tremallo at 908-967-0381 or [email protected].

About Financial Independence Group, LLC



FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients.

For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.



About Carson Coaching

Carson Coaching is a leading national coaching and resource program designed to help growth-minded financial advisors build their businesses through coaching support, tested tactics and accountability that drive proven results.

For more information, please visit https://www.carsongroup.com/coaching/.

CONTACT: Sarah Tremallo

JConnelly

908-967-0381

[email protected]

SOURCE Financial Independence Group