Financial Independence Group Launches Quinci, All-In-One Solution Combining Insurance and Investments with Real Time Data Exchange

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate working with independent financial advisors and insurance companies, specializing in annuities, long-term care, and life insurance products is launching Quinci™ powered by SIMON, combining insurance and investments into one platform.

The first of its kind in the industry, Quinci™ powered by SIMON is an all-encompassing, digital platform that provides financial professionals with product education, analytics, seamless execution, and in-depth business management through partnership with SIMON Markets' digital platform for wealth management professionals. Spreading across fixed insurance, registered insurance, and structured investments, Quinci™ centralizes the product lines that many financial professionals are leveraging today with constant data exchange.

Exemplified in its name, Quinci™ is divided into five sections to optimally serve advisors.

Education: Provides tools to become well-versed in fixed indexed annuities, structured investments, and everything in between, including resource libraries, videos that can be shared with clients, and much more.

Financial Planning: Leverages both the built-in simple financial planning tools and some of the largest platforms in the industry, advisors can identify the ideal profile for their client.

Marketplace: Advisors can easily view, filter and analyze products all in one place, assess historical and hypothetical performance under different scenarios, and utilize advanced tools to evaluate products with specific client needs in mind.

E-Application : Provides fully embedded, seamless execution of the products that are best-suited for clients. With built-in product training checks and the ability to pre-fill key parts of the application, advisors can submit business with confidence.

Lifecycle: Advisors can manage their entire book of business from initial submission to maturity with real-time status updates and two-way digital communications. By leveraging account values, surrender information, and renewal rates directly from the carrier, they can leverage the Efficient Frontier to re-analyze their clients' allocations on a yearly basis.

For more information on Quinci™, please visit www.quinci.io.

Quotes:

FIG Director of Software Engineering Andrew Barnett: "As the insurance and investment industries continue to converge, the need for a single platform to manage all product lines for a financial professional is greater than ever before. Quinci™ was born with this specific outcome in mind."

FIG CO-CEO Jim Cooper said: "Picture a day, no matter who you are, no matter what your licensure is, you can log on to a platform and get educated, illustrate, buy and see real time value on everything from a custom structured note to a ten-year FIA - that day is today. Quinci™ makes this all possible with an optimal user experience and best-in-industry products."

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients.

For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.

About SIMON

SIMON is an award-winning fintech company empowering financial professionals with a digital suite of tools, including on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

