Financial Industry Veteran James Burton Joins Personal Capital as Chief Growth Officer

"As we celebrate our 10th birthday this week, it's also exactly the right time to step into our next stage of growth," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "We are thrilled to add an industry leader like James to our executive team. His passion and knowledge will be integral to Personal Capital's path forward."

Throughout his long career in wealth management, James has developed a particular specialty in using client insights to create and deliver personalized, helpful solutions and experiences. James' passion for helping people plan for their futures is as strong as ever - in fact, he achieved his CFP® certification in 2018.

"Personal Capital is the future of wealth management, and has a really strong foothold on its unique position in the industry," said James. "The team at Personal Capital has made great strides in the last 10 years, and I see so much additional opportunity to build on this terrific foundation that I wanted to be a part of it. I am passionate about serving people and their families along their financial journeys, which aligns exactly with the mission and values of Personal Capital."

Most recently, James was executive vice president and chief marketing officer for personal investing at Fidelity Investments where he was responsible for the company's retail customer acquisition, customer strategy and personal retirement account business, along with advertising programs, thought leadership, and communications. Prior to that role, James served as president of Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC where he led the company's retail brokerage and cash management services. Before his decade-long tenure at Fidelity, James spent eight years at Charles Schwab where he developed investment research and fee-based product capabilities as senior vice president of Advised Investing Products.

James earned first-class honours in classics from Oxford University and an MBA with distinction from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital is an industry-leading digital wealth management company. We do the right thing by the everyday investor by taking a holistic, 360-degree approach to money management. Our state-of-the-art tools and technology provide investors with a complete financial picture and our registered investment advisors provide expert guidance, and logical strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. We currently manage more than $11 billion in assets and have offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.personalcapital.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter or Linkedin .

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future returns. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and you may gain or lose money.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Rebecca Neufeld, Head of PR

rebecca.neufeld@personalcapital.com

415.231.3055

SOURCE Personal Capital

Related Links

https://www.personalcapital.com/

