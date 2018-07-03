Financial Payment App Mezu Launches In-App Promotional Game Show That Pays Big Live

Only Mezu offers users an incredibly easy, yet completely secure, encrypted location-based four-digit code users exchange to transfer money. With Mezu users never need to share any personal information like emails or phone numbers when they exchange money. Mezu Money Time is a fun way to experience just how easy it is to Give or Get money using Mezu: users simply enter the generated four-digit code to win. Mezu will be giving away thousands of dollars in cash prizes weekly!

The Mezu Money Time limited time promotion is kicking off in a partnership with UCLA Athletics. Mezu Money Time will be played Live for fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium on October 26 before launching nationally. Fans can get up to $5,000 in instant cash prizes.

Mezu will then take the game national. Mezu Money Time will be broadcast inside the Mezu app initially three times a week, premiering Saturday, October 27th. Mezu Money Time on the Mezu app gives Mezu users an opportunity to win thousands of dollars in every live session. During each Mezu Money Time, host Griffin Dubois will present a four-digit code. The viewers who type the code into Mezu's Get screen fastest will win that day's promotional prize.

"When we created Mezu, we focused on a fun and user-friendly user experience that highlighted our focus on privacy," said Yuval Brisker, CEO of Mezu. "Our Give and Get interface has an inherent and deliberate game-like feel and when we saw just how much users enjoyed it -- we decided to follow their lead and turn it into an actual game inside the app. We are thrilled to partner with UCLA Athletics to launch the game while giving our loyal and new users an opportunity to win money."

How To Play Mezu Money Time:

Download the Mezu App and activate your account

Go to the orange Get Screen and click on the $ icon (or when game is in motion, click on the button that says LIVE)

Look for the winning four-digit code to appear on screen

Be the fastest to type in the four-digit code to win

Mezu Money Time will kick off on Saturday October 27, 2018 and then be broadcast twice a day at 2:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Eastern / 11:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Pacific every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The number of winners and the dollar amount for the prizes will be announced during each session with additional information available on MezuMoneyTime.com .

"We want to keep Mezu Money Time players guessing as the giveaways increase, so you have to tune in to find out how much you can win," added Brisker. "I can tell you one thing -- we plan on making this promotional game exciting and worthwhile. While we know our app is the best way to Give and Get money privately, we also plan on making it one of the coolest financial experiences out there."

Visit mezumoneytime.com for up to date information.

About Mezu

Mezu is a mobile payment app that gives you a private and secure way to give and get money without sharing your personal information. Just like cash, with Mezu you can conveniently pay, tip, earn and donate safely and for free, because Mezu believes that what you do with your money is your business. Mezu is available on iOS and Android in the United States. Sign up and learn more: https://www.mezu.com .

