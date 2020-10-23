Financial Report July - September 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Summary - Q3'20

Net Sales and Cash flow were better than expected

Net Sales of $371 million declined by 20% including an Organic Sales1 decline of 7%

Active Safety Net Sales of $170 million declined by 5% including an Organic Sales decline of 9%

Operating Cash flow was positive $1 million , which includes positive timing effects in the quarter

Outlook

Net Sales are expected to return to organic growth during Q4'20 and outperform the global LVP during H2'20

Currency translation, net is expected to be slightly positive for FY'20

RD&E, net is expected to improve by more than $100 million from 2019 (on a comparable basis)

Operating loss is expected to improve from 2019 levels (on a comparable basis), and Cash flow before financing activities1 is now expected to be better than $(170) million for H2'20

Business Highlights

Cash flow before financing activities tracking better than our previous expectations for FY'20

Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced their intent to collaborate on the delivery of ADAS, Collaborative and AD solutions powered by Veoneer's next-generation perception and driving policy software stack and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ ADAS/AD scalable portfolio of System on Chip (SoC), and Accelerators

Completed the divestiture of the VBS-US operations to ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Adjustment Initiatives (MAI) program continues to contribute to the improved operating loss and cash flow performance

Order intake is approximately $600 million during the LTM, where Active Safety is approximately two thirds of the LTM order intake

Comments from Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO

Health and safety continue to be our first priorities and we are closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, which unfortunately shows signs of becoming more severe again, and we are staying ready to take the necessary safety precautions and business actions.

Vehicle production accelerated through the quarter, leading to a rapid increase in demand in the entire automotive supply chain, in a time when we are still fighting the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In this challenging environment we executed a record number of activities including: successful vehicle launches, continued market adjustment initiatives, signing of a letter of intent with Qualcomm, finalizing the split of Zenuity and the divestment of our brake business. To summarize our underlying performance improved in almost all metrics. I am pleased with Veoneer's operational performance in the third quarter and I would like to thank the entire Veoneer team for their focus, dedication and discipline during this highly unusual year.

Cash flow was particularly strong in the quarter and while it included certain timing effects it allows us to expect a better 2020 full year cash flow before financing than previously expected. Our market adjustment initiatives also continue to deliver the targeted improvements, we are establishing new levels of run- rate for cash flow and capital expenditures and continue to drive improvements in RD&E efficiency.

Our daily execution is the foundation that will allow our plans to materialize, and I am pleased that we are managing key launches well including the flagship Mercedes S-Class, the Subaru Levorg and the Volvo XC40 Electric. We are on track for additional fourth quarter and early 2021 launches. This development is fundamental to achieving our stated target to return to organic growth towards the later part of 2020. The selection by EuroNCAP of the Mercedes GLE as the best vehicle in its 2020 test for assisted driving, where most of the active safety content comes from Veoneer is another recent important technology proof-point.

The Qualcomm collaboration is important to Veoneer for multiple reasons. Technologically, it strengthens our capability to provide a full scalable system for the next generation ADAS and later autonomous driving. The combination of Veoneer's software for perception and drive policy and Qualcomm's powerful and energy efficient System On a Chip (SoC) will bring a competitive offer to the market for vehicle launches in 2024 and beyond. Commercially, the go-to-market strategy led by Qualcomm will allow for broader access to the market. We are well on track to finalize the initial agreement during the fourth quarter.

Our focus areas first outlined at the beginning of 2020 remain: successful customer launches in 2020 and heading into 2021, market adjustment initiatives to continue to drive efficiencies and improve cash flow, and continuing to win profitable new business.

An earnings conference call will be held today, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 15:00 CET. To follow the webcast or to obtain the phone number/pin code, please see www.veoneer.com. The slide deck will be available on our website prior to the earnings conference call. 1 For all Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation tables in this earnings release, including the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures section and further discussion of the forward-looking Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on page 11.



This report is information that Veoneer, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the EVP Communications and IR set out above, at 12:00 CET on Friday, October 23, 2020.

