FinancialForce Announces Partnership with Gainsight for Customer Centricity, and Integration with Plaid for Banking Ease-of-Use

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), today announced it has entered a partnership with customer success platform leader Gainsight, and an integration with data network provider Plaid. Through these integrations, FinancialForce further extends the value it can offer to customers through complementary technologies.

Through the strategic partnership between FinancialForce and Gainsight, organizations will be able to leverage both platforms to enhance their customers' success. Extended visibility into customer experiences at different touchpoints means that employees who work with customers and their data in one area such as customer success will have visibility into the experiences of that same customer from finance, and vice versa.

"By drawing on signals from all your connections to your customers, you can take customer centricity to a new level," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, FinancialForce. "This complete view of the customer allows you to make informed decisions with more confidence. Lifetime value for the customer is greatly enhanced."

FinancialForce joined Gainsight's customer success ecosystem, Gainsight Sightline , as part of this partnership. Together they will provide integration for pre-defined metrics, so that aggregating the signals, interpreting them, and acting upon them will be out-of-the-box functionality. For example, customer payment metrics and data can be highlighted within Gainsight's predictive health scorecard, offering a CSM predefined call to action with that customer, based on the data and established thresholds. In another example, Gainsight data will feed into FinancialForce's workspaces for finance or professional services professionals.

"This partnership will serve to break organizational silos between finance, sales, services, support, and marketing, so that everyone who touches a customer can make smarter decisions and be more responsive to changes in the customer environment," said Karl Rumelhart, Chief Product Officer, Gainsight. "Processes and intelligence continually improve thanks to feedback loops and the interpretation and aggregation of data over time."

FinancialForce also is integrating with Plaid to help customers connect their bank accounts directly to FinancialForce Accounting and use the imported bank statements for reconciliation. Through the Plaid integration, customers will have access to a robust financial data network that includes thousands of banks around the world. This new feature in FinancialForce Accounting will launch later this year in the US and Canada, with additional countries added as future updates.

"Our integration with Plaid simplifies the process of managing financial data for our customers," said Bennet Yen, Vice President of Product Management, FinancialForce. "Plaid's mission to democratize financial services through technology and commitment to data security and privacy makes it the best product for us to deliver a better bank reconciliation experience to our customers."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

https://www.financialforce.com

