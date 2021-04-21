FinancialForce Appoints Burton M. Goldfield as New Chairman of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA )* business suite, today announced the appointment of Burton M. Goldfield as Independent Director and Chairman of the Board.

President and CEO, TriNet Chairman of the Board, FinancialForce

Mr. Goldfield assumed the role of Chairman effective April 15, 2021. Goldfield is the president and CEO of TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses. With more than 25 years of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership roles, he is known for driving product innovation and business growth. Goldfield has transformed TriNet into a leading cloud-based HR provider, with the company's net revenue more than quadrupling during his tenure.

Some of Goldfield's extensive experience includes serving as CEO of a leading Saas provider of spend management solutions in addition to holding senior roles at Rational Software, IBM, and Hyperion, which was later acquired by Oracle.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Burton as Chairman of the Board. His addition to the Board comes at a time of increased customer success, product innovation, market penetration, and international expansion for FinancialForce," said Scott Brown, CEO of FinancialForce. "We could not be happier with this new appointment as his tremendous leadership and operational experience in scaling global software organizations will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate FinancialForce's growth."

"FinancialForce plays a pivotal role in allowing enterprises to unlock customer insights to improve strategic decisions and increase productivity and profitability during challenging business conditions," stated Goldfield. "The company provides exceptional value on the Salesforce platform and is poised for significant growth in the years ahead. I'm excited to leverage my experience in expanding successful software companies to help FinancialForce achieve even greater heights in the near future."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

*Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

