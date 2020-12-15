FinancialForce Once Again Named the Top PSA Provider by G2, Securing #1 Vendor Rankings for Main, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation ( PSA ) business suite, has again been named the #1 vendor in G2's Winter 2021 main PSA Grid Report, Enterprise PSA Grid Report, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Report. FinancialForce also emerged as a leader in the PSA Momentum Grid Report. These rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"We are honored by the confidence our customers have in us and thrilled by their success in running and transforming their businesses," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce. "Thanks to our customers, we have once again maintained the #1 position in the market, and we remain committed to supporting them with the most powerful PSA suite in the industry. We continue to set the bar higher on what our customers can achieve by managing services on the number-one cloud platform, Salesforce. "

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Praise from Customers

Highlights from recent FinancialForce PSA customer reviews on G2 include:

Constant Improvements - "One of the best things about FinancialForce PSA is the constant improvements which are released quarterly. They do a great job reaching out for customer input too, with roundtable discussions on large topics, individual input on new features in development, and lots of demos!"

You can view the G2 rankings at this link . More information about Professional Services Automation can also be found in the SPI Benchmark report .

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

