FinancialForce Receives Top Honors for Professional Services Automation and Accounting Software from G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and the only customer-centric ERP ( CCERP ) cloud solution, has been named a Leader in G2's latest Main (overall market) Grid, Enterprise Grid, Mid-Market Grid, Small Business Grid and Momentum Grid reports for Professional Services Automation. FinancialForce has also been named a leader in G2's Mid-Market Grid report for Accounting.

G2 recognized FinancialForce for its extremely high customer satisfaction scores and its large market presence. FinancialForce received the highest score among all vendors in G2's Main Grid, Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid for PSA, and was the only Leader for both Accounting and PSA in the Mid-Market.

G2, an online B2B software review platform, ranks products and vendors in an industry grid based on reviews gathered from its online community of software users, as well as data collected from social networks and other online resources. The G2 review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month.

"Being recognized as a leader in the G2 report is a true honor and underscores our unwavering commitment to customers' success," said Debbie Ashton, senior vice president, strategic customer experience at FinancialForce. "Customer satisfaction is at the very core of our business, and this latest report highlights the fact that users love our market-leading solutions and that we are going above and beyond to deliver the very best customer experience."

Customer Praise

Highlights from recent FinancialForce PSA and Accounting customer reviews on G2 include:

FinancialForce PSA is very configurable and flexible: "The best part of this software is it improves resource management metrics and optimizes project profitability. The integration with Salesforce is wonderful and straightforward."

Above and beyond: "The best thing I like about FinancialForce is the simplicity…I have worked with a great number of software (applications) and all the time I had the same issue: the environment wasn't user friendly and the support community was the worst. With FinancialForce it's the opposite, everything you need is one question away."

The most comprehensive accounting application, period: "FinancialForce's extensive resources (documentation, video training, and community) make learning the application possible without consultants and formal training. I couldn't be more impressed with their all-in approach on the Salesforce platform."

Industry Honors

This latest recognition from G2 adds to the strong industry validation that FinancialForce has received over the past year. FinancialForce was recognized as:

A Leader in SaaS and cloud-enabled PSA ERP applications by IDC Research

The most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2019 extensive annual survey, the PS Maturity™ Benchmark in March

The most adopted PSA solution, with an 84% adoption rate, by Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) in May

"Top ISV Partner of the Year" at the Salesforce UK Alliances & Channels Awards 2019

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics — all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Trademarks

FinancialForce and FinancialForce.com are registered trademarks. Any third-party brands or names referenced in this document may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, and others, are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

