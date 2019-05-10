FinancialForce Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release Enables Companies to Better Scale for Growth Through Automation and Faster Time-to-Insight

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution, announced the availability of its Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release. The Release includes significant new functionality including consolidated billing and collections automation, a mobile app for capturing receipts and expenses on the go, and role-based workspaces with embedded analytics.

"Our Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release delivers on our vision to empower users to make faster, more informed decisions with a single-lens view of their business using data they can trust," said Raphael Bres, FinancialForce Vice President, Product Management. "The Release contains a number of innovative enhancements that enable our customers to reallocate more of their time toward strategic, higher value business activities."

Key features of the Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release include:

Consolidated Invoicing and Billing

The Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release continues FinanicalForce's investment in providing a simplified, consolidated billing engine for hybrid revenue streams. The Spring Release offers enhanced capabilities for representing a single invoice across opportunities, subscription and usage based billing contracts. The Release also features new enhancements that make it easier than ever to consolidate billing documents.

Collections Workspace and Automation

Accounts receivable pros will benefit from the new role-based Collections Workspace with embedded analytics. This consolidated, interactive view of customers is combined with enhanced collection automation to help reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and turn at-risk contracts into renewals and collected revenue.

New Mobile Expense App

The Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release makes the tedious tasks of processing expenses and receipts easier with the new Mobile Expense app. Built on the Salesforce Platform the app enables users to capture receipts and related expenses while on the go using any smartphone.

Consolidated Financials and New Financial Analytics Powered by Einstein

The Spring 2019 Customer-Centric ERP Release offers the ability to aggregate multiple companies and entities with dynamic financial statements, including eliminations and special periods, delivered through a new experience, powered by Einstein, that will further accelerate the financial close process through enterprise-grade performance. Along with Financial Statements, the new Financial Analytics powered by Einstein Analytics includes a new User Interface, and filters. New dashboards and KPIs include DSO and a new recurring revenue bookings dashboard featuring time series predictions. FinancialForce is setting the standard for more flexible and faster reporting and faster time-to-insights at low TCO.

A Modern, Personalized User Experience with Salesforce Lightning

The Spring 2019 Release marks an important milestone in FinancialForce's commitment to deliver the most modern and intuitive user experience, fully optimized for today's agile, customer-centric organization. This latest release further leverages the Salesforce Lightning development framework to deliver a modern, cohesive design that empowers users to personalize their experience across our applications.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics -- all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Trademarks

FinancialForce and FinancialForce.com are registered trademarks. Any third-party brands or names referenced in this document may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce, Einstein, Lightning and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

