FinancialForce Sweeps G2 Grids for Professional Services Automation with #1 Vendor Rankings for Main, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the #1 Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and customer-centric ERP suite, has been named the #1 vendor in G2's Summer 2020 main PSA Grid Report, Enterprise PSA Grid Report, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Report. FinancialForce has also been named as a Leader in G2's Enterprise, Mid-Market, and overall Accounting Grid Reports. These rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

FinancialForce continues to be recognized as the Leader in Services Automation solutions. This quarter, that leadership extended to being rated #1 for both Product Usability and Customer Relationships based on G2's Enterprise Relationship Index for PSA.

"We are grateful to our customers who have shared their experiences in using our leading PSA and ERP solutions to seamlessly connect key business functions, including accounting and finance, professional services, customer success, and sales," said Debbie Ashton, senior vice president, strategic customer experience at FinancialForce. "Customer centricity is at the core of FinancialForce's values and we are honored to once again achieve the number-one ranking across G2's top PSA grids and continued leadership across Accounting grids. To have also received the number-one Enterprise Badge for both Best Usability and Relationship reinforces our product leadership and our commitment to our customers."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

High Praise from Customers

Highlights from recent FinancialForce PSA customer reviews on G2 include:

Best solution to deliver the best service - "You can collaborate all team with one platform and can run a single record system for all teams which will help to increase the consistency and efficiency of the company. It is easy to use and also cost-effective software for all."

You can view the G2 rankings at this link , as well as learn more about Professional Services Automation in the most recent SPI report .

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

