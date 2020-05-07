Financing Commercial Trade 2020: The Search for Liquidity - Latest Views of the Trade Finance Market, Including Expected Reverberations of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Expectations Going Forward

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financing Commercial Trade: The Search for Liquidity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Various forms of trade finance have always been available to create liquidity in both domestic and international trade in goods and services.

Financial professionals have increased their knowledge of the benefits associated with the increasing number of tools available in the space, including supply chain finance in managing working capital.

Technology companies, in partnership with financial institutions, are also at the vanguard of testing and rolling out blockchain networks to provide safer and faster supply chain management.

Small businesses also seek alternative forms of finance to manage cash flow and grow their businesses.

Accessing and utilizing all of these tools have become even more important as we now face a global pandemic with expectations for recessionary aftershocks. This research report provides the latest views of the trade finance market, including expected reverberations of the COVID-19 pandemic and expectations going forward.

Financing Commercial Trade: The Search for Liquidity provides a direct view of the latest trends in technology and tools in the trade finance space.

Traditional trade finance remains a primary method for managing risk and creating liquidity, especially for international commercial merchandise exports and imports. There are now more methods than ever before to access liquidity and promote both domestic and international flows of goods and services.

One of the interesting things we discovered during discussions with industry participants has been a marked uptick in the recognition of working capital management effectiveness, particularly as the coronavirus sledgehammer policies hit businesses, so expectations for the adoption of these and other digital solutions have greatly increased.

Highlights of the report include:

Discussion of the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy and trade finance landscape.

Breakdowns on various forms of liquidity being used for commercial trade, including traditional methods, open accounts, and alternative financing.

Analysis of the nascent but growing commercialization of blockchain technology networks and their role in trade services.

Review of the impact on smaller businesses and how they are approaching the search for liquidity.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. COVID-19 Impact

Global Trade

The View on the Ground

4. Financing Commercial Trade

Traditional Trade

Blockchain

Supply Chain Finance (SCF)

Alternative Lending

Commercial Cards

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

6. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Figures and Tables

Figure 1: Profound expected impact of COVID-19 on merchandise trade exports

Figure 2: 2020 world trade exports remain substantial even after accounting for the pandemic impact

Figure 3: Documented interoperability between individual blockchain technologies or interoperability solutions

Figure 4: Reverse factoring is the most commonly implemented SCF technique

Figure 5: About one-quarter of U.S. small businesses have a loan with an alternative lender

Figure 6: Working capital benefit from virtual cards

Table 1: Payment transactions continue trending up as traditional trade messages decline

Companies Mentioned



ABN AMRO

Aion

ARK

Asian Development Bank

AstraZeneca

Bitcoin

Biz2Credit

BTC Relay

CBA

CGI

C2FO

Cosmos

Demica

Ethereum

Federal Reserve

Finastra

FIS

Fundera

GTC

Hyperledger

ICON

Infor Nexus

International Monetary Fund

Kabbage

komgo

Lending Tree

Lendio

Marco Polo

ondeck

Orbian

Polkadot

Prime Revenue

Prosper

PwC

r3

Ripple

SME Finance Forum

SoFi

Supply Chain Finance Community

Surecomp

SWIFT

Taulia

Temenos

Tradeshift

Voltron

Wanchain

we.trade

World Economic Forum

World Trade Organization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pirfx9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

