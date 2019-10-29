Finastra Appoints Mehjabeen Poonawala as new India Head

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the appointment of Mehjabeen Poonawala as its new Head of India. In this new expanded role, Mehjabeen is responsible for driving Finastra's growth strategy and deepening the company's partnerships and footprint in India, in addition to her existing roles as Site Lead for Pune and Head of Finastra's Agile Center of Excellence.

With deep expertise in the India market and seven years at Finastra, Mehjabeen will bring her extensive transformation and business management experience to expand the firm's ecosystem partnerships, deepen customer relationships and drive service innovation across Finastra's market leading cloud solutions and the FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation.

Within the company, Mehjabeen will also continue to drive agile transformation and service innovation to achieve Finastra's vision of being the most reputable and inclusive fintech firm in India. Prior to joining Finastra, Mehjabeen held senior roles at banking and payments software organizations in India and is widely regarded for her expertise in strategy development and leadership transformation to develop high-performing, agile teams.

Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Finastra said, "Mehjabeen is an inspiring and dynamic leader with impressive experience and a strong track record of delivering customer innovation and agile transformation. Her skills and experience will allow Finastra to accelerate our growth strategy and unlock our aspirations in this exciting market."

Mehjabeen said, "I'm thrilled to lead our India team and operations at a time of unprecedented transformation and growth in the market. We're increasingly seeing more opportunities to partner with banks in driving their digital transformation and leading the transition towards platform and cloud-based models that will ultimately drive businesses in this region."

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach mean that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

