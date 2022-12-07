Finastra named TechWomen100 Company of Year and one of 100 Best Companies for Women in India

Awards are testament to Finastra's commitment to elevating women in technology and exploring new flexible ways of working

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has been recognized as the TechWomen100 Company of the Year for 2022 and also as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India. The TechWomen 100 award, presented by WeAreTechWomen and powered by Barclays, celebrates the impact of individuals, companies and networks that are leading the way for future generations of tech talent. In addition, Finastra has also been selected as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India, as part of an annual study conducted by Avtar & Seramount, pioneers of diversity and inclusion in the region. In both cases Finastra was chosen for its initiatives to elevate women in technology alongside its inclusive internal policies which help women to feel supported, both in life and in their careers.

Finastra's 'open by default' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mantra involves breaking through barriers, building skills, creating a workplace where people feel they belong, and delivering against goals to achieve 50:50 gender equality across the company's operations by 2030. As part of this initiative Finastra is proud to partner with Reserve Squad – specialists in helping women and organizations thrive – to deliver more innovative work options for employees. Finastra will be launching a pilot program with Reserve Squad in 2023 designed to support colleagues who need to temporarily focus on personal priorities but wish to stay engaged in the workforce, continuing to work in a freelance manner.

Helen Cook, Chief People Officer at Finastra said, "It is an absolute honor to be recognized for our commitment to elevating women in technology, both within Finastra and around the world in general. We are proud to play a part in supporting a growing, global female software ecosystem. Finastra has already reached our ambition for 50:50 gender equality at the executive leadership level and is continuing the journey to embrace the full spectrum of diversity while creating an open culture where everyone can thrive. Piloting innovative programs with partners like Reserve Squad, enables us to offer increased flexibility to our employees and retain great talent in support of our targets for gender equality."

Commenting on Finastra's win in the TechWomen 100 Awards, Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO at WeAreTechWomen said, "The judges were humbled to read Finastra's nomination and learn about the various ways the company supports women in technology. Congratulations to Finastra for its dedicated work in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion, and to all our other individual and network award winners who are doing stellar work in this space."

Now in its fifth year, the TechWomen100 Awards focus on the achievements of up-and coming women currently working in tech below senior management level. By shining a light on the female tech talent pipeline, the awards seek to encourage and support the next generation of female tech role models and leaders. Finastra was chosen from over 1,000 entries by an expert panel.

The 100 Best Companies for Women in India recently celebrated the publication of its seventh edition, with the winners of the annual study announced at India's largest DEI conference hosted by Avtar and Seramount in Chennai on 16 November.

In addition, Finastra was recently selected as a finalist in the category for Diversity & Inclusion Excellence in the 2022 Banking Tech Awards for its Open by Default program.

Find details of the award winners for WeareTechWomen here and 100 Best Companies for Women in India here.

