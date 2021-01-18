Finastra's Fusion Invest moves to the cloud

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that its investment management solution Fusion Invest is now available to customers through the cloud – helping asset managers digitally transform their operations and benefit from increased agility and improved operational efficiency.

Implementing Fusion Invest in the cloud means asset managers can access all the tools they need to support their investment management requirements, with no need to worry about deploying hardware on premise. It also provides increased agility to scale and grow and to access innovative new products and services from Finastra and its partners in areas such as portfolio management and reporting, available through the FusionFabric.cloud open developer platform.

Younes Guemouri, Senior Vice President and General Manager, has taken responsibility for Finastra's investment management business unit to drive growth globally. Speaking about the move to cloud, he said, "Fusion Invest in the cloud bypasses many of the shortfalls of on-premise software. Underpinned by Microsoft Azure, customers can onboard quickly and benefit from access to robust and secure investment management technology that works in real-time. There is no hardware to install or support, minimizing the total cost of ownership. We're excited about the opportunity to support our customers on their technology transformation journeys to access new markets, differentiate their investment products for their clients, and support regulatory change, especially in an era of accelerated digitalization."

Fusion Invest is designed to help portfolio and investment managers perform better in a market that is becoming ever more complex and highly regulated. It offers maximum transparency and supports collaboration throughout the investment process, ensuring the investment team, portfolio managers, risk department, and operations are optimally aligned. The latest version also supports the transition from LIBOR to alternative risk-free rates. In addition, Fusion Invest offers a competitive edge to insurance asset managers – offering pre-trade accounting metrics and solvency capital ratio, yield projections and support for IFRS9.

Cubillas Ding, Research Director at Celent, comments, "As cloud computing accelerates, we are seeing stronger levers available for firms to create optimal sourcing strategies. Whilst operational strategies are not uniform, the right ones will enable asset managers and asset owners to put their best foot forward in capturing investment alpha. There are opportunities to employ technological advancements and 'as-a-service' propositions to drive multiple phases in the realization of business value."

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

