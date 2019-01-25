FINCA Impact Finance Announces Caren Robb as Global Chief Operating Officer

FIF is undergoing a business model transformation to better serve its clients through greater efficiency and an expanded offering of digital financial services. Robb brings more than 18 years of experience in the fields of financial services, microfinance and fintech to this process. That experience includes leadership roles with Standard Chartered Bank, RCS, Woolworths Financial Services, Letshego Holdings Ltd and AFB (now trading as Jumo World). Robb received the "Rising Star" Financial Services Industry Award sponsored by Standard Bank in 2014.

"FINCA Impact Finance has undertaken a remarkable transformation over the past two years, delivering a financial turnaround and growing our client base while evolving our business model," said Simon. "Caren's expertise, commitment and customer-centric focus will help take us to the next level, keeping us sharply focused on both our social mission and financial growth."

Robb has proven expertise in strategy, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, digital and treasury. Her leadership will help drive FIF forward as it continues to deliver a double bottom line of profitability and positive social impact.

"I am excited to join a network as dynamic and impactful as FINCA Impact Finance", said Robb. "FIF is known throughout the world as a champion of responsible financial services and now stands at the forefront of digital transformation. I look forward to joining the team and delivering on our promise both to our clients and our shareholders."

