FinCanna Capital Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 9th

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI ,OTCQB: FNNZF), based in Vancouver and focused on royalty investments in the California cannabis industry, today announced that Andriyko Herchak, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 9th.

DATE: Thursday, July 9th

TIME: 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/070920VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

FinCanna's two largest investments are now in full operation

Increased its Royalty Interest in QVI, its largest investment, to a 20% Royalty plus an Annual Supplemental Payment totaling 70% of QVI's after-tax income

Extended the maturity of its existing convertible debentures by 2 years to Q1 2023

Raised additional $2,500,000 in convertible debentures maturing in Q1 2023

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

