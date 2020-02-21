Find A Furry Companion During PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Weekend

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer temperatures approaching, it's the perfect time to find a four-legged companion to get outside and keep active during PetSmart Charities' first National Adoption Weekend of the year, taking place Feb. 28 – Mar. 1.

Nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations across the U.S. and Canada will be onsite at PetSmart stores with an array of adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and various small pets.

This National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart is ensuring dogs who find their forever homes are ready for outdoor adventures while waiting for spring temperatures to officially arrive by providing a free Top Paw® coat or sweater with every adoption in stores across the U.S. and Canada*.

"Springtime brings an influx of thousands of litters, and many shelters become overwhelmed with homeless pets in need of loving homes," said Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM, senior manager of veterinary outreach at PetSmart Charities. "With warmer temperatures and longer days on the horizon, now is a great time to bring home a new pet. Sharing a fun activity like a daily walk outside can establish a healthy routine for both pet parent and pet and creates a positive bonding experience while a pet becomes acclimated to their new environment."

PetSmart Charities is doing its part to give these deserving pets the best chance at finding loving homes, by providing grants to 4,000 animal welfare organizations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The grants help provide shelter, socialization and veterinary care to homeless pets to prepare them for adoption.

Those who aren't ready to expand their family and adopt a pet can still help pets find a home this spring by taking a photo of an adoptable pet at a local PetSmart store and posting it on social media using the hashtag #PicMe.

PetSmart, and its non-profit partner, PetSmart Charities, have worked together for 25 years to find loving homes for over 9 million pets through its in-store adoption program during National Adoption Weekends held in Feb., June, Sept. and Nov., as well as every day at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Centers located in stores.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend Details:

*While supplies lasts; selection will vary by location.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $390 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 16 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

