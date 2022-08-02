Find a Moment of Calm with OPPO's O Relax

OPPO introduces its cutting-edge flagship Find X5 Series, raising the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design

The most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X and two outstanding IMX766 flagship sensors as well as iconic Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration

Flagship SoC platform with superior 5G performance and industry leading 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging and 5000mAh battery

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a few brief moments to step away from the stresses of the day can make all the difference to how we feel. O Relax, an app offered for free along with ColorOS12.1 on the latest launched flagship OPPO Find X5 Pro, offers a peaceful sanctuary in your mobile phone — a private meditation space where you can take time out to enjoy relaxing sounds, helping you to relieve stress, improve sleep and sharpen your focus. When you feel like too tired to look around, you can use your ears to feel the world.

The power of sound

O Relax - OPPO (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

There have been various studies that show us how sound is intrinsically linked to our emotional wellbeing and can have a big impact on our stress levels. It's a truly powerful experience and can help regulate our breathing, relieve anxiety, improve our mood, and focus better.

As an industry leader in sound technology, with a rich history in audio production, OPPO knows the impact that sound can have on our feelings and emotions, ever since it released its first MP3 player in 2005. That's what makes O Relax such an important feature, and why it's been built into ColorOS 12.1 in Find X5 Pro.

Through a combination of audio-visual-haptic feedback, O Relax helps users to release their stress. This multi-sensory experience not only deepens our connection to the audio we're hearing but also offers things to see, touch and feel, across all features of the app.

Explore the city through sound

One of O Relax's key features is Sounds of the City, which offers users something that can't be found in any other app. So far, O Relax has recorded sound samples of the day-to-day occurrences in six iconic cities around the world.

Every city is unique and the sounds that make up its identity are stitched together from many different components. That could be the hustle and bustle of a busy subway, friends chatting in a cafe against the background whir of the coffee machine, or children laughing as they play in the street.

In order to bring each city to life in an authentic way, the O Relax development team partnered with professional production agency Musicity to capture all the different sounds of these vibrant cities in different countries, editing them together into a single soundtrack for a snapshot of the city through sound.

Not just that, but with a digital map on screen that helps users to visualise exactly where the sounds were captured, Sound of the City helps users to deepen their connection and experience with the city while listening to the sound.

Through a combination of sound, vision and innovation, Sounds of the City aims to take people away from their current moment, helping them to relax and feel reinvigorated through the realm of discovery and exploration. For the times you need an escape from your surroundings, Sounds of the City can help you to do that.

Personalising your sound experience

Alongside Sounds of the City, O Relax also offers a variety of comforting music tracks and ambient nature sounds, to help clear the mind and reset your focus. White noise is a crucial part of this offering, which is proven to block out the distracting sounds around us to help improve sleep and maximise relaxation.

White noise doesn't have to be clinical or abstract though. Should you prefer, O Relax uses the sounds of white noise in nature, such as the sound of rain or waves, to help deliver those moments of calm.

All of O Relax's sounds and soundtracks are chosen and produced by OPPO's master tuner, who conducts experiments on the different combinations of tone, rhythm and audible frequencies to find the perfect balance. However, if none of the pre-selected sounds are helping you find your calm, O Relax offers multi-track mixing to create the perfect personalised sound experience for you.

Experience a deeper connection

Through the combination of audio and haptic feedback, O Relax's deep breathing exercises and relaxation games are designed for users to feel calm. They can help users to regulate their breathing, can calm and focus the mind through touch and response, or simply offer a more tactile, screen-free experience if preferred.

With the strongest haptic motor available on an Android device today, Find X5 Pro provides you with better O Relax user experience than ever before, generating natural, crisp and quiet feedback with every touch and delivering a further dimension to the audio and visual experience.

With precise placement and movement of individual sounds, the addition of Dolby Atmos panoramic audio helps to place a listener at the heart of the sound for an even more powerful and moving experience, offering breathtaking sound quality, with impressive clarity, richness and detail like no other. With O Relax, OPPO brings together this human-centric approach with its passion for audio to create an experience that brings a much-needed moment of calm back to busy lives. All we have to do is take it.

*Note The availability of O Relax may vary among regions.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870778/OPPO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO